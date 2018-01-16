Dave Rogers / For The Record

And Inga was her name-o.

Winter Storm Inga closed the Rainbow and Memorial Bridges Tuesday and its hard freeze and icy roads have shut down most Orange County schools through Wednesday.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Lamar State College Orange was the only county school saying it planned to open for a partial school day Wednesday.

Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, West Orange-Cove and Orangefield schools canceled all classes for a second straight day.

“It is very difficult to try and predict the impact of a storm,” Rickie Harris, superintendent for WOC, said.

“You have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“Making the call to cancel school depends on the potential danger that may exist for our students and staff. Our goal is to always keep the students and staff safe.”

Lamar Orange said its first classes Wednesday would begin at 12:30 p.m.

Orange County’s government offices were closed until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

While the overnight forecast called for a record low Jan. 17 temperature 20 degrees, the hard freeze that resulted from high winds and a wintry mix of rain and snow – sleet – took its toll on transportation Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Arctic high pressure continued to build south overnight.

The hard freeze conditions continued overnight into Wednesday.

Gusty winds tapered off overnight.

Obviously, unnecessary driving was being discouraged.

The National Weather Service posted a black ice warning for Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

“The combination of wet roads and sub-freezing temperatures will be favorable for the development of black ice,” NWS said. “Black ice is difficult to see on roads (especially at night) and thus can make driving hazardous. If you must drive, use extreme caution.”Orange County was also under a hard freeze warning and a wind advisory Tuesday night. Residents were advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold while protecting pets, plants and exposed pipes.