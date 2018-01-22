(ORANGE, TX) – It’s Trash-Off time once again! The 23rd annual Community Trash-Off is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the City of Orange Boat Ramp, located on Simmons Drive in Orange, Texas. This year’s Community Trash-Off is again presented by INVISTA and hosted by Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in collaboration with the City of Orange. Orange County residents are encouraged to take pride in the community and help clean up trash from area neighborhoods and waterways. Show your community pride and join us for a morning of good CLEAN fun! Participating teams and individuals will enjoy a free pizza lunch after the event. To register a team or individual, visit shangrilagardens.org to download registration and waiver forms. Teams are limited to 3-5 members, but groups are encouraged to register several teams. For more information, contact Jeremy Whipple atjwhipple@shangrilagardens.org or at 409.670.0803. Shangri La Gardens Education and Volunteer Coordinator, Katie Krantz shared her excitement for the event stating, “Trash-Off is the perfect opportunity for individuals of this community to come together and work towards the common goal of making Orange a cleaner place to live and work. Trash-Off is mix of hard work, fun times and great fellowship. This is a great way to support your community with service”. Additionally, Shangri La Gardens Director, Rick Lewandowski encourages community-wide participation saying, ”As we continue the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, we encourage all of our neighbors to take a few hours to join us for Trash-Off and showcase the pride and resilience we have as a community. Furthermore, we are deeply grateful to INVISTA for supporting the 23rd annual Trash-Off again this year as Presenting Sponsor along with Mayor Jimmy Sims, the wonderful City of Orange staff, and all of those who contribute to this important effort.” Shangri La Gardens, located at 2111 W. Park Avenue in Orange, Texas, is currently closed to the public during repair and restoration following Hurricane Harvey. For more information, visit shangrilagardens.org.

About Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center

Shangri La is a 250+ acre space in Orange, Texas, along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way. Imagine a place where you can escape the routine and stroll along garden paths surrounded by acres of trees, shrubs and fragrant flowers. Bird watch for hours or take a naturalist-led voyage along Adams Bayou to observe the wonders of nature, learn about the environment and its care, discover wildlife in their natural habitats, and spend time with friends and family. Enjoy the Children’s Garden that delights the young and young-at-heart, gain a new sense of environmental stewardship and participate in classes and workshops that promote “green” ethics and life-long learning for all ages.

Shangri La Gardens is a program of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation, a private operating foundation that aims to encourage and assist education and to improve and enrich the quality of life in Southeast Texas by providing significant resources for the study and enjoyment of art, history, nature and culture.

Shangri La is located at 2111 W. Park Avenue in Orange, Texas, and is open Tuesday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit shangrilagardens.org. We are currently closed due to Tropical Storm Harvey.