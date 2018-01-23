Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Another week of quality entertainment is on tap for residents of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Take a look at the lineup below and find something to enjoy!

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Three37 @ Blue Martini

The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut

Mike and Aubrey Powell, Cliff Sumerall @ Brick and Barley

Andrew Duhon @ Courville’s

27B-6 @ Rush Lounge

Blake Sticker @ The West

Thursday, Jan. 25

“A Night with Janis Joplin” @ Lutcher Theater

David St. Romain @ Blue Martini

Brad Broussard @ Coconuts Cajun Grill

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

Shelby Lee Lowe @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Joe Mendoza@ Larry’s French Market

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

Andrew Duhon @ Neches Brewing Company

Zach Gonzalez @ Rancho Grande

Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Jan. 26

Electric Circus @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North

Jake Worthington, Honky Tonk Special @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill

Luck of the Draw @ Courville’s

Alex Rozell @ Dylan’s

Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge

Iron Rations @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Thunderbird Rose @ Joe’s Just One More

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Deadhorse, Large Marge, Fallen Embers, Doomstress @ Luna Live

Aaron Williams @ Madison’s

Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge

Wayne Dylan Band @ Sawdust Saloon

Motorbud, Steve Fitzner, Ariel Bush @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Jan. 27

The Oak Ridge Boys @ Golden Nugget Casino

Chasing Sandcastles, Jared Chichester, Jaigee, Inta’Lek, Black Midi @ The Art Studio

Electric Circus @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Tim Burge and the Reckoning @ Brick and Barley

Phillip Glyn Band @ Dylan’s

Britt Godwin and the Remember When Orchestra @ ELKS Lodge – Beaumont

Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge

Danny Dillon @ Hamilton’s

T.G Shepperd, Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas

Bag of Donuts, Spencer Marks, Jimmy Kaiser, Lee Pelly @ IBEW Hall – Beaumont

Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Larry’s French Market

Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Flamethrowers @ Madison’s

Austin Stepchildren @ Neches Brewing Company

Scott Desormeaux and Keith Buesing @ Rikenjaks South Street

Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge

Marcus Ardoin and da Zydeco Legends @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Cedric and the Moving Company @ Tammy’s

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern

My Beautiful Disaster @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

Sunday, Jan. 28

Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Jan. 29

David Joel @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Brad Brinkley @ Dylan’s

Pug Johnson and Matt Ash @ Madison’s

Julian and Josh @ Rush Lounge