Entertainment for the week January 24 2018
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Another week of quality entertainment is on tap for residents of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Take a look at the lineup below and find something to enjoy!
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Three37 @ Blue Martini
The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut
Mike and Aubrey Powell, Cliff Sumerall @ Brick and Barley
Andrew Duhon @ Courville’s
27B-6 @ Rush Lounge
Blake Sticker @ The West
Thursday, Jan. 25
“A Night with Janis Joplin” @ Lutcher Theater
David St. Romain @ Blue Martini
Brad Broussard @ Coconuts Cajun Grill
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
Shelby Lee Lowe @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Joe Mendoza@ Larry’s French Market
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
Andrew Duhon @ Neches Brewing Company
Zach Gonzalez @ Rancho Grande
Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Jan. 26
Electric Circus @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North
Jake Worthington, Honky Tonk Special @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill
Luck of the Draw @ Courville’s
Alex Rozell @ Dylan’s
Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge
Iron Rations @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Thunderbird Rose @ Joe’s Just One More
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Zach Gonzalez @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Deadhorse, Large Marge, Fallen Embers, Doomstress @ Luna Live
Aaron Williams @ Madison’s
Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge
Wayne Dylan Band @ Sawdust Saloon
Motorbud, Steve Fitzner, Ariel Bush @ Texas Rose Saloon
Saturday, Jan. 27
The Oak Ridge Boys @ Golden Nugget Casino
Chasing Sandcastles, Jared Chichester, Jaigee, Inta’Lek, Black Midi @ The Art Studio
Electric Circus @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Tim Burge and the Reckoning @ Brick and Barley
Phillip Glyn Band @ Dylan’s
Britt Godwin and the Remember When Orchestra @ ELKS Lodge – Beaumont
Bernie Alan Band @ Gator Lounge
Danny Dillon @ Hamilton’s
T.G Shepperd, Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas
Bag of Donuts, Spencer Marks, Jimmy Kaiser, Lee Pelly @ IBEW Hall – Beaumont
Chris Miller and Bayou Roots @ Larry’s French Market
Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Flamethrowers @ Madison’s
Austin Stepchildren @ Neches Brewing Company
Scott Desormeaux and Keith Buesing @ Rikenjaks South Street
Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge
Marcus Ardoin and da Zydeco Legends @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Cedric and the Moving Company @ Tammy’s
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern
My Beautiful Disaster @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
Sunday, Jan. 28
Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Triggerproof @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Jan. 29
David Joel @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Brad Brinkley @ Dylan’s
Pug Johnson and Matt Ash @ Madison’s
Julian and Josh @ Rush Lounge