Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Rocker Joan Jett, along with her band The Blackhearts, will return to the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at all Ticketmaster outlets. Jett is best known for her trademark snarl, youthful smile and raunchy rock hits such as “Bad Reputation,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Cherry Bomb” from her time in the Runaways and her classic tune, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”