Each year the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce holds its Taste of the Bayou Annual Banquet inviting local restaurants and food vendors to bring tasty treats for banquets attendees. This offers banquet guests a chance to sample cuisine from several local restaurants. This year guests were asked to vote for their “Favorite Taste of the Bayou”. We are pleased to announce that Judice’s Cajun Café is the first winner of this award. Judice’s delighting guests with their shrimp and grits. At the chamber’s February 13th Networking Coffee at Anytime Fitness, Judice’s will receive a certificate and a trophy for them to display until next year’s winner is determined. The Chamber plans to continue the friendly competition each year.

