Bridge City, Texas, January 22, 2018 – Attention all Bridge City and Orangefield High School seniors. The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce they will be awarding two $500 scholarships to Bridge City High School seniors and two $500 scholarships to Orangefield High School seniors. Applications are available at the student’s high school counselor’s office, Bridge City Chamber office at 150 W. Roundbunch Road, Bridge City, TX 77611, or can be downloaded from the chamber’s website: www.bridgecitychamber.com. Completed applications should be turned in to the respective high school counselor no later than April 6, 2018. For more information, contact your high school counselor or call the Bridge City Chamber at (409) 735-5671.

