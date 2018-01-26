Due to the fact that Harvey had damaged Shangri La, students are not able visit there and participate in all of the wonderful educational programs they offer. However, Shangri La made a visit to St. Mary Catholic School recently. PreK students were so very excited about the “Greenie Beanie Babies” presentation. Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Harmon’s students had fun learning about their five senses and the life cycle of a plant. The students identified basic plant structures, what plants need to grow, uses of plants, and why they are important thanks to Katie, Donna Susan and Jeremy, the wonderful team from Shangri La.

Pictured are PreK students with the team.