Dave Rogers

The disqualification of Don Brown as the Democratic candidate for Orange county judge means the winner of the March 6 Republican primary between Stephen Brint Carlton and challenger Dean Crooks will have no November opponent.

The Orange County Democratic Party declared Brown’s application for a spot on November’s ballot to be not valid because his filing fee check was returned for insufficient funds.

“The Texas Democratic Party pointed out the Texas Election Code is very clear on the matter,” said John Baker, Orange County Democratic chairman.

As it stands now, the only local Democrats set for the November ballot are former county chairman Deborah Mitchell and attorney Gail Barnett.

Mitchell will take on the winner of the primary race between incumbent County Commissioner Barry Burton and former Orange city council member Theresa Adams Beauchamp in Precinct 2.

Barnett is opposing Hershel Stagner, Jr., for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace office.

Besides the March 6 state primaries, which will include ballots for governor and other states positions, local elections for city councils and school boards are set for May 5.

In Bridge City, Joseph Hannon has come forward to challenge incumbent Lucy Fields for Place 6, while incumbents Kirk Roccaforte and Eric Andrus have filed for re-election in Places 2 and 4, as has mayor David Rutledge.

Also seeking re-election as mayor is Pete Runnels in Pinehurst.

Orange mayor Jimmy Sims said he isn’t running for re-election.

Larry Spears, Jr., is stepping aside as Place 6 at-large councilman to run for mayor in Orange. Paul Burch is running in a special election – also May 5 — for the final two years in Spears’ old spot in Place 6.

All three incumbent council members — Shirley Bonnin, Dale Dardeau and Michael Shugart, Sr. — have filed for re-election in West Orange.

At the Bridge City school district, Marla Zoch announced last week she will not run for re-election in Place 1.

Patty Collins has filed to run for that open seat while incumbent Judy Cole has filed to run again.

For the Little Cypress-Mauriceville school district, incumbents Tammy Rountree and Aubrey Milstead have both filed for another term.

Filing for the May 5 local elections runs through Feb. 16. Early voting will be conducted from April 23 to May 1.

Deadline to register to vote in the March 6 primary is Feb. 5. For more information, call 409-882-7973.