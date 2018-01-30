Entertainment Week Of January 31 2018
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Local classic rock band Mixx Fixxer will perform at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, as part of the newly extended Mardi Gras celebration in Orange. The Jeep Parade will be held at 6 p.m., Friday. Visit www.orangetexas.org for the full schedule of activities for Mardi Gras weekend in Orange.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
The annual Mardi Gras celebration is always a great event in Orange each year, but this year will be double the fun because the event will now feature activities on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to check out the schedule at the Orange Convetion and Visitors Bureau website or the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Perkins Road Band @ Blue Martini
The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut
Brad Broussard @ OB’s Bar and Grill
Keleb Oliver @ Rush Lounge
David Joel @ The West
Thursday, Feb. 1
Dustin Westbrook @ Hamilton’s
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Friday, Feb. 2
Ken Marvel Band @ The Boudain Hut
Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North
Horace Green @ Cowboys
Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ The Gulf Range
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market
Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Café
Large Marge, A Good Rodgering, Southern Brutality @ Luna Live
Mixx Fixxer @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion
Shelbone @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles
Saturday, Feb. 3
Reagan Woodside @ The Boudain Hut
Wayne Dylan Band @ Brick and Barley
Cajun Harmony @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill
John Cessac and Texas Outlaw @ Crazy Cajun Beaumont
The Bogarts @ Dylan’s
Tim Burge @ Hamilton’s
Gyth Rigdon @ Honky Tonk Texas
Too Heavy Boxes, Dogs with Hands, UnU @ The Logon Café
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Knotch @ Texas Ave. Tavern