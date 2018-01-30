Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Local classic rock band Mixx Fixxer will perform at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2, as part of the newly extended Mardi Gras celebration in Orange. The Jeep Parade will be held at 6 p.m., Friday. Visit www.orangetexas.org for the full schedule of activities for Mardi Gras weekend in Orange.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

The annual Mardi Gras celebration is always a great event in Orange each year, but this year will be double the fun because the event will now feature activities on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to check out the schedule at the Orange Convetion and Visitors Bureau website or the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Perkins Road Band @ Blue Martini

The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut

Brad Broussard @ OB’s Bar and Grill

Keleb Oliver @ Rush Lounge

David Joel @ The West

Thursday, Feb. 1

Dustin Westbrook @ Hamilton’s

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Friday, Feb. 2

Ken Marvel Band @ The Boudain Hut

Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North

Horace Green @ Cowboys

Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ The Gulf Range

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market

Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Café

Large Marge, A Good Rodgering, Southern Brutality @ Luna Live

Mixx Fixxer @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion

Shelbone @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles

Saturday, Feb. 3

Reagan Woodside @ The Boudain Hut

Wayne Dylan Band @ Brick and Barley

Cajun Harmony @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill

John Cessac and Texas Outlaw @ Crazy Cajun Beaumont

The Bogarts @ Dylan’s

Tim Burge @ Hamilton’s

Gyth Rigdon @ Honky Tonk Texas

Too Heavy Boxes, Dogs with Hands, UnU @ The Logon Café

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Knotch @ Texas Ave. Tavern