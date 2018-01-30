Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Hall and Oates to perform at Christus gala

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

One of the greatest American rock duos of all time will be performing in Beaumont this spring.

Hall and Oates, featuring Daryl Hall and John Oates, is the featured entertainer for this year’s Christus Southeast Texas Foundation Gala. This year’s event, the 38th annual, will be held on Saturday, April 21, inside the Beaumont Civic Center.

Tickets for the black tie event start at $375 for individual seats and sponsorships begin at $3,000 for table seating. The gala begins with cocktails at 7 p.m., followed by the meal at 8 p.m., and the performance by Hall and Oates at 9:30 p.m.

Hall and Oates has sold more than 40 million albums around the world and is known for its numerous number one hit singles, including “Maneater,” “Out of Touch,” “Private Eyes” and “Kiss is on My List,” as well as other popular songs such as “Say It Isn’t So,” “Adult Education,” “Family Man” and many more.

Hall and Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Visit www.hallandoates.com for more information on the duo and visit www.christussoutheasttexasfoundation.org for details on this year’s event.