Jane Barber Childers, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2018, in Orange.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft and Reverend Justin Childers. A private family burial will follow the service. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Born in Orange, Texas, on March 4, 1924, she was the daughter of Ernest and Hettie (Parish) Barber. Jane was a member of North Orange Baptist Church for over 80 years. She worked as the owner and operator of Jane’s Flower Shop for over 50 years, was a director of the Texas State Florist Association, a top 100 member of FTD Florists, and a member of the Leaf and Petal Garden Club. Jane was very active in her community. She was the first female director of the Orange Chamber of Commerce, a docent at the Stark House, active in a local antiques study group, and volunteered with G.O.A.L.S, which helped elementary children with their reading skills. In her spare time, she loved attending antique car shows and gun shows with her husband, JC. Jane loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Hettie Barber; her loving husband of 67 years, JC Childers; daughter, Canda Kessler; and her brother, Junious Barber. She is survived by her son, Terry Childers and wife Susan, of Jasper; grandchildren, Courtney Childers Dean and husband Orrin, of Silsbee, Justin Childers and wife Jeanna, of Belton, and Lisa Shell Allan, of Martindale; great-grandchildren, Holden Dean, Karis, Noah, and Habtamu Childers; and Parker, Cooper, and Miles Allan; son-in-law, Dr. Michael Kessler, of Greenville, SC; and her nieces, Cassandra Carpenter, of Orange, Sherry Rollins, of Arkansas, Lynn Brown, of Houston, and Gilda and Brenda, of Corsicana. Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Hasty, Al Granger, Jimmy Womack, Walter Cox, Louis Willie, and Roman Carpenter.

