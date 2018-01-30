HANGING TOUGH

Things are a long way from being close to normal here at the Creaux’s Nest. Roy is still out, the Creaux is also under the weather and Mark is still out of town. The medical folks want Roy to be off at least another month. He says he’ll be back next week, maybe not at full speed but back. He says he won’t make the Lunch Bunch this week but plans to be at Van Choate’s Tuffy’s next week. He is hoping everyone will plan to attend. Apparently there are different versions of the flu bug. John Roy Fredrick says he contacted the Australian Flu, and was ill for at least 10 days. He said everyday it felt like he was slapped by a Kangaroo. Where in the hell do those flu bugs originate from anyway? It’s like germ war fare being released from somewhere.*****I’d best get going. It will be a shorter column but we are just doing the best we can to bring the natives another good paper, delivered free. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

SERVICES TO BE HELD FOR JANE CHILDERS

We were indeed sorry to hear of the passing of Jane Childers, age 93, who passed away Jan. 28. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 1 at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange. We had known this wonderful lady and her late husband J.C. for many years. Jane, who operated Jane’s Flower Shop for well over 50 years, was a pretty lady with a great smile. She always had a kind word for everyone. Jane was a true Orange native who contributed greatly to her community. May she rest in peace. Please see obituary.

CONDOLENCES

We were saddened to learn of the death of Barbra Ann Mulhollan, 79, of Orange, who passed away January 29. We had known Barbara since her days as Legal Secretary in the 1960s. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 3, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. To her husband of 58 years, Gary Wayne Mulhollan, children and grandchildren we extend our deepest sympathy. Please see obituary.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

8 Years Ago-2010

Ground Hog Day in south Louisiana, the Cajuns go by the nutria “Pierre C. Shadeaux.”*****Well it’s fast coming on Super Bowl Sunday between the Colts and the Saints. The Cajuns are at a fever pitch. Their Saints, they believe, will go marching in and bring the championship to New Orleans. What a great win that would be. The odd makers have the Colts 3.5 point favorites but the heavy betting on the Colts has moved the line to 5.5 points.*****When the president took office the economy was on the brink of a depression. The president did what was right for our country’s future, signing the Recovery Act to jump start economic growth and taking steps to prevent the collapse of the entire financial system. The key to our long-term fiscal future is fiscal responsibility and health insurance reform.***** Special birthdays will be celebrated on Super Bowl game day Feb. 7. A party will be held at Cow Bayou Marina celebrating the birthday of Karen Fuselier, along with Jivin’ Gene, whose birthdays are Feb. 9 and Agnes Harrington, whose birthday is on Super Bowl Day.***** Others celebrating this week are national and state pole vault champion, Eric Eshbach, Todd Landry, Sandy Sanford and the lovely Cynthia Hooks on Feb. 10.*****Belated happy birthday to the Clark twins, Pat Jr. and Rachel Clark’s boys, Jack and Will, turned 4 on Jan. 30, the same day grandmother Rosalie Clark, a twin to Mary Ann, celebrated their day. What are the odds?*****Happy birthday to Melvin Hogan, who celebrated his 70th Feb. 1.*****Rebecca Stark Nugent’s book will be available in about two weeks online. It promises to be quite interesting, written from Rebecca’s viewpoint about the famous Orange Stark family, their lives, contributions and deaths. ***** By 2010, the economy was on the brink of a depression but was prevented by a stimulus package that saved banks and auto makers and others, a third tax was tax cuts that otherwise would have caused a domino effect and crashed the nation. ***** Congrats to Judge Pat Clark, being honored by the Texas Exes. A new endowed academic scholarship will be created in the honor of Patrick A. Clark. The endowed scholarship will be given each year in perpetuity to an Orange County high school senior. What’s ironic is that the award will be presented on Feb. 11, exactly 30 years to the day, in 1980, that Judge Graham Bruce, who Clark replaced, swore him into office. Bruce was also a UT grad. He was appointed by the governor. *****You might not know that Saint’s quarterback Drew Brees is a Texan. A native of Austin, he attended and played for St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School in Austin before transferring to Austin West Lake. He played his college ball for Purdue.***** It’s hard to believe it has been 30 years since the Lutcher Theater opened. This writer attended the first performance by Liberace and many more since. We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful theater right here at home. ***** Steve Worster will be honored as Citizen of the Year at the Bridge City Chamber banquet, a well-deserved honor. Out-of-town guests expected are some of Steve’s former UT players, possibly Darryl Royal, who coached All-American Worster and the National Champion team. Now organizers are trying to locate Steve’s Bridge City High teammates for the years of 1966-67 and ‘68.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

OBITUARIES-2008

Joseph Armitage Burke, 89, of Orange , passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29. Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 1. He was a lifelong resident of Orange. He was the former chairman of the Orange Bank in Orange. Burke was an avid runner and race walker and had won the national championship at the age of 70. He was a philanthropist who donated to numerous charitable organizations over his lifetime. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Jackie Caraway and Liz Bridges and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. *****Benjamin Earl Goodwin, 76, of Bridge City, died Wednesday, Jan. 30. Funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 1. He served in the U.S. Army in 1952-1954 during the Korean War. Goodwin started as a carpenter’s apprentice at Gulf Oil in 1950 and later retired from Chevron after 38 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn Carter Goodwin, daughters, Sheila Humphreys and Patti Franklin and four grandchildren. *****Roxane Denise Tankersley, 45, lifelong resident of Orange, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Graveside service was held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5. She is survived by her husband, Mike Tankersley, best friend Randy Eades, father and step mother Tommy and Thelma O Vercher Sr., daughter, Chrystal Vercher, sons, Michael Tankersley Jr., and Tommy Lee Tankersley and four grandchildren.***** Ida Mae Collins, 96, of Bridge City died Jan. 28. Funeral services were held Friday, Feb.1. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and making quilts for her family. She is survived by her husband, Watson Harrison Collins, children, Kenneth & Delores Kennedy, Ellen & Bill Nickum, Betty Jean Starkey, Harold and Teresa Collins and Carolyn Jowell, ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.***** Burneat Cooper, 61, of Orange, died, Tuesday, Jan. 29. Funeral service was held Thursday, Jan. 31. Burneat was a school teacher for 35 years in the West Orange Cove ISD. She is survived by her husband, Cornelius Cooper, parents, Burneat and James Paul, and Ralph C. Hogan, sons, John Cooper, Cornelius Cooper, six grandchildren and siblings.***** Kenny Milton Harris, 29, of Orangefield, died, Wednesday, Jan. 30. Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 2. Harris was a member of the West Orange Volunteer Fire Department and was currently serving as Assistant Chief. He also was a member of the Hazmat Team. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Harris, children, Jaycelyn Paige Harris and Brennen Milton Harris, parents, Larry and Lois Harris, and grandparents, Lucy and Leonard Loeve.***** Tawnybelle Carter, 46, of Orange, died Sunday, Jan. 27. A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 31. She is survived by her husband, David Carter, son, Jacob Carter and many loving members of her family all over the country.*****

38 Years Ago-1980

All candidates for the Democratic Primary have filed with chairman Bob Montagne. Candidates for sheriff are incumbent Ed Parker and Fred Hill. Commissioner Pct. 1 candidates are incumbent Arthur Simpson and Forest Hudson. Commissioner candidates for Pct. 3, are Preston “Red” Wood, Jarvis Buckley, Thomas “Tick” Granger and Clyde Mitchell Chesson. (Editor’s note: Granger won after a runoff with Wood.) Running for constable Pct. 1, Jack Thompson, Charles Griffin, Paul Risinger, Jack Jones and Lawrence Powell. Constable Pct. 2, Joe Don Hubbard and S.H. “Bill” Dickerson. For constable Pct. 3, John Ford, Hubert Marshall and Jack Granger. Constable Pct. 4, Clyde Jordan, H.J. Harrington, I.D. Whitmire, Lester Fulmer and F.O. “Frankie” Langston. No Republican candidates filed. Incumbents without opposition are State Rep. Wayne Peveto, Judge Pat Clark, 128th Court, Judge David Dunn, 163rd Court and Judge Michel Shuff, County Court. Unopposed are District Attorney Bill Wright and tax assessor Louvenia Hryhorchuk.*****Carl Thibodeaux and Doug Harrington hold grand opening of their new West Orange pharmacy on Thursday, Feb. 7. Instead of a ribbon-cutting, they will again cut a chain of boudain like they did six years ago opening their first store at Danny’s Food Market. *****Feb. 1 one and a half inches of snow covered everything. Ninety-five-year old Uncle Jim McKay was the only one to predict it. All the television meteorologists were caught off guard. *****Janet and James Fontenot hosted their annual homemade hot tamale party. Some of the folks in attendance were R.J. and Marty Conway, Corky and Betty Harmon, Ace and Jo Amodeo, Bill and Martha Hughes, Roy and Phyllis Dunn, Bob and Susan Poskitt, Will and Catherine Frey, Louis and Beth Dugas and Frank and Nancy Finchum*****Gerald and Vera Dolly celebrate their 25th anniversary. They are known on to CBers as Dagwood and Blondie. *****Ronnie Theriot is the new manager of Courtesy Pontiac.. *****Gene Goza returned from New York after visiting daughter Traci, who is dancing on scholarship with the American Ballet Company. Gene, wife Carol and daughter Misti are proud of Traci who has appeared in several ballets, including the Nutcracker.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

We have located Judge Pat. He wasn’t lost, he was just misplaced. The way the rumor that he was flying the coup started was by a ‘For Sale’ sign on his lawn. The sign appeared to be selling his home but actually was to sell a relatives home behind his. Harvey flooded Pat and Rosalie’s place and after much debate about moving to Spring or Florida, and also because of their love for their church and friends, they decided to get started remodeling. Pat, who hates to write checks has had to issue too many for his comfort zone. He’s the most conservative Liberal I know. It’s for sure that Judge Pat and Rosalie aren’t going anyway and we’re glad about that.*****Maybe you haven’t noticed, and I hadn’t until recently, there haven’t been any statewide candidates politicking or setting up headquarters in Orange County. Thanks to one party rule, we are not that important in the scheme of things like we once were.*****Around the nation more women are running for political office this year than ever before. Experts say it’s the Trump factor.*****Also the GOP has declared war on the Justice Dept. and the FBI, all designed to lighten the blow when the hammer falls on Trump. Tuesday it was announced that Trump and the White House will not enforce the sanctions imposed by Congress against Russia. They have the United States in their pocket and will again meddle in the mid-term elections.*****I’m looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday. Tom Brady, 40, will be the oldest quarterback to ever start in a Super Bowl. New England is favored to win over the Eagles, but this could be the year of the upset.*****Pam Scales Honeycutt reported that we had 15 at lunch bunch last week. This week be sure and meet everyone at JB’s BarBQue for a great lunch. Next week we will be back at Tuffy’s.

BIRTHDAYS

A few folks we know celebrating birthdays in the next few days. Jan. 31:Lily Fields, C.B. Burns, Ron Mason, Skipper’s little boy Scott Free and Amanda’s twins Lucas and Mason Adams. Joining them are celebrities Pop singer Justin Timberlake, 39, actors Minnie Driver, 47 and Portia DeRossi, 44.*****Feb. 1: Celebrating today are Quade Clark, Wayne Sullivan, Jake Williams, Lisa Monceaux and Bobby Anderson. Celebrating also are Pop singer Harry Styles, 23 and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, 30.*****Feb. 2: Daric Rogers, Kelly McBride, Vance Thomas and Don Kachtik are a year older. Also celebrating are model Christie Brinkley, 63, chef Ina Garten, 69 and actress Emily Rose, 36.*****Feb. 3: Stephanie Broussard, Rosalie Jones, Stephanie Carpenter and Alssa Allensworth have birthdays on this day. Joining them are George’s attorney wife Amal Clooney, 39, actors Morgan Fairchild, 67 and Kelly Sullivan, 39.*****Feb. 4: Today is the big day for Lydia Wilson, Eric Eshbach, John LeBlanc and Mel Moreau. Also celebrating are Rock singer Alice Cooper, 69, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 44 and Pop singer Davin MCGraw, 40.*****Feb. 5: Celebrating on this day are Madison Johansson and Mary Ottea. Celebrities having birthdays today are R&B singer Bobby Brown, 48, Country singer Sara Evans, 46 and famous baseball player Hank Aaron, 83.*****Feb. 6: Grant Jones, David Gryder, Cindy Lessard and Neighbor Cox and Ms. Jenny’s little girl Karen Duplician all have birthdays today. Joining them are Rock singer Axl Rose, 55, Pop singer Fabian, 74 and actress Alice Eve, 35.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Kee-Kee Dupruis wanted a good store-bought shave him, so he went to see his buddy, barber Ray Leleux. Kee-Kee sits in dat barber’s chair and while LuLu is foaming him up he mentions da problems he has getting a close shave around his cheeks.

LuLu tells him “Kee-Kee, I’ve got jus da ting me.” He takes out a small wooden ball from a nearby drawer and say, “Kee-Kee, jus place dis ball between your cheek and gums.”

Kee-Kee him, he place dat ball in his mouth and LuLu precede wit da closest shave Kee-Kee has ever experienced him.

After a few strokes, Kee-Kee axe, “LuLu, wat if I swallow dat ball, hanh?”

“Dat’s no problem,” Lulu answer, “Jus do like everyone else do, bring it back tomorrow.”

C’EST TOUT

Volume Still Low in Local Races

There have been some changes in the local political races. The county judge’s race is no longer in jeopardy of having to have a runoff. Only two candidates are left in the race, Brint Carlton and Dean Crooks. Despite two county commissioner’s races in Pct. 2 and Pct. 4, the interest hasn’t yet reached the volume that would bring out a big turnout. Low turnouts usually favor the challenger. You know what they say, “Againsters will walk through mud to get to the polls.” In the only other county-wide race, County Treasurer Christy Kourey, who is doing a good job, faces only token opposition from a candidate that has no idea about the job he’s running for. There again however, you can’t take any election for granted. Early voting is not too far away, February 20. I still predict about 8,000 votes or less county wide unless more interest is created in the next few weeks.*****Thank you for your time. Read us cover to cover and shop with our advertisers. Take care and God bless.