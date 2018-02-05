Barbra Ann Mulhollan

Barbra Ann Mulhollan, 79, of Orange, passed away on January 29, 2018, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Warren of First United Methodist Church of Orange. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Knox City, Texas on June 30, 1938, and raised in Ft. Worth, Barbra was the daughter of Alan Armstrong and Opal Jewell Edmonds Armstrong. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, as well as Sunset Grove Country Club, and the Legal Secretaries Association. Barbra loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them and being around her friends. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alan Armstrong; step-father who raised her, John Foster; mother, Judy Foster; and her sister, Jeri Horan.

Barbra is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Gary Wayne Mulhollan; children, Alana Peddy and husband Dale, of Mauriceville and Melanie Mulhollan and husband Tim Neckar, of Houston; grandchildren, Steven Peddy, Tyler Peddy, Gillian Neckar, and Zoe Neckar; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Peddy and Everett Peddy; and her brother, Edmond “Butch” Armstrong and wife Opal, of Parkersburg, WV.

Barbra’s family would like to extend gratitude to Kindred Hospice for all of their love and care, and especially Baileigh Rankin, Phyllis January Fontenette, and Geneva Bourque Jaques.