Several teens from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School visited their former school to lend a helping hand. St. Mary Catholic School students “Enter to Learn, Exit to Serve”. That is exactly what the former students were doing. The high school volunteers spent an entire day sorting and organizing equipment and school supplies for their alma mater.

Pictured in front of their former school are (left to right):

Logan Russell, Eli Vigil, Dayne Seay, Jagger McCollum, Caleb Granger, Sydney Schmitt, Meagan Do and Mallory Huggins.