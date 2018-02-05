Marty Roberts, 52, of Tomball, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2018, at his home.

Born in Orange, Texas, on July 10, 1965, he was the son of Arlon Roy Roberts and Donna Jean (Jackson) Roberts. Marty worked as a civil engineer and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, A.N. Jackson, Doris Jackson, Georgia Jackson, and Thelma and Sid Roberts; uncle and aunt, Ray and Joanne Roberts; uncle, Philip Hobbs; and cousin, Kreg Hobbs.

Marty is survived by his parents, Roy and Donna Roberts, of Orange; children, Andrew Neal Roberts and wife Martha, of Mustang, OK, Arlon Colby Roberts, of Mustang, OK, Cody Allen Roberts, of Mustang, OK, and Hunter Marshall Roberts, of Houston; grandchildren, Baylee Roberts and Paxton Roberts; siblings, Jerry Hammers and Lori, of Orange and Russell “Rusty” Roberts and Myrna, of Orange; beloved aunts, Genny Conroy and husband Chuck, Elaine Hobbs, and LaNeal Pinkston and husband Glen; special friend, Trish McBride, of Houston; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Ed Rawls, of Silver Oaks Baptist Church in Orange. Eulogies will be given by Candice Steele and David Barnes.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.