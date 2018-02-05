Officer Eric Heilman and K9 Officer Rico, with the Port Neches Police Department, visited Mrs. Wolfford’s 3rd grade reading classes this week. Officers Heilman and Rico were asked to visit by Lamar University Student Teacher, Ms. LeDoux, as a culminating activity following their reading story, “Aero and Officer Mike, Police Partners”. Students and teachers alike enjoyed learning about Rico and his job duties. They also enjoyed hearing Officer Rico respond to Officer Eric’s commands said in Dutch!​

