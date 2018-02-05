The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce The Next Level has been named Member of the Month for January 2018. Owner Julie Cammack accepted the award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, from Ambassador Candice Trahan of the Orange Leader at the January Networking Coffee hosted by Best Day Spa. The Next Level received gifts from Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, Complete Staffing, Neches Federal Credit Union, Delta Life Fitness Orange County, and Best Day Spa.

The Next Level is a 12,000 sq. ft. gym that offers tumbling and cheerleading courses led by accomplished instructors. Classes are offered in beginner, intermediate and advanced tumbling as well as movement classes and competitive cheerleading teams. The Next Level also hosts birthday parties providing use of their commercial inflatables, spring floor and private use of their party area for serving refreshments and opening gifts.

For more information, contact The Next Level at 409-735-9595 or www.thenextlevelcheer.com.

Pictured Left to Right: Julie Cammack and Candice Trahan

Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce