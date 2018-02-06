West Orange – Cove CISD’s appeal of last Thursday’s UIL District Executive Committee (DEC) ruling which required the West Orange – Stark High School Boys Basketball team forfeit four district wins has been upheld.

WOC Superintendent Rickie Harris said, “Our goal is always to do the right thing and operate in an environment of transparency. This led us to self-report the incident immediately. Most of all, in everything that we do, we want to ensure that we do right by students. I am pleased that Dr. Harrison and the State UIL Office agreed with our assessment. I want to publicly extend our deepest apology to the student and family that were affected by this situation. We want to thank them for their support and trust as we worked to resolve this issue.”

The UIL Deputy Director’s opinion agreed with WOCCISD’s assertion that the student had passed the course; but, a technology error caused the grade to be incorrectly recorded.

The team’s district win-loss record is now 5-2.