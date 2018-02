On Thursday, February 1, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School’s Tennis Sub-Varsity Team competed at Lamar University.

The freshman Boys Doubles Team of Logan Gaddis and Nicholas Hanson earned Bronze Medals in competition. The Mixed Doubles Team of Jared Pierce & Bella Rogers also earned Bronze Medals.

The team’s coach is Cory Parsons.

Logan Gaddis is not pictured in the attached photo.