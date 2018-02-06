Some of the roughest, toughest cowboys and cowgirls competed for $15,400 added money at the Tin Top Arena in Orange last Friday and Saturday. The event was presented by Tin Top Arena and SYJ Rodeo Company and billed as Sabine River Ford Pro Rodeo. It was a UPRA membership rodeo. Bull riding, bronc busting, barrel racing and team roping were just some of the events during the two day extravaganza. Above: A competitor hangs on during a twisting, turning, lurching ride on the back of an angry beast during bull riding competition.

