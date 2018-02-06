FACING ANOTHER WEEK

Well, it’s come on another week with things about the same here at the Creaux’s Nest. Mark did fly back in Sunday night and was here at the Nest early Monday. Roy is still out but much improved and can’t wait to get back in the action. We also have missed his input. He usually has a tidbit or two that we can pass along. President Trump has been doing a lot of bragging about his great economy. Truthfully he hasn’t had much to do with it. For 84 months, since Obama passed the recovery act that saved the auto industry and brought unemployment down from 10.2 percent to above 5 percent, our economy has been thriving. When Obama turned the reins over to Trump on a silver platter, he said the economy was primed to keep growing. That is exactly what has happened. It’s been 96 months now of the continuation of the Obama recovery. Trump can take credit but he can’t change the facts that he has had very little or nothing to do with our healthy economy. In December we told you to watch and see what happens to Wall Street about mid-February. It’s not mid-February yet but on Monday, Feb. 5, the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered it’s biggest, one-day, point drop in history. It happened while Trump was in Ohio bragging about Wall Street. The Dow plunged 1,175 points. It was a free fall that started Friday with a 666 point drop. No long-term damage is expected. The Dow’s plunge was the market’s way of ‘unwinding.’ The sell-off was sparked by fears that interest rates could rise faster than expected. I’ve yet to hear of any local worker who says they got a bonus and pay raise since the big tax cuts to big business from 35 to 21 percent. Trickle-down economy has never worked and it won’t this time. Where will the money be taken from to make up the two trillion tax give away. Think about that.*****Well, I best get going. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

SUPER BOWL LII—EAGLES/PATRIOTS– A CLASSIC

We mentioned in last week’s column that despite New England being the favorite to win Super Bowl LII, that this could very well be the year of the upset. A major sports upset seemed to occur every eight years. (See 8 Years Ago-2010.) A lot of fans around the country were pulling for the old man to win another Super Bowl. Tom Brady, at age 40, is the oldest ever to start a Super Bowl. There was also a lot of support for the Philadelphia Eagles, the underdogs. Nick Foles, Eagle backup quarterback, turned into Super Bowl MVP. Foles has resurrected his career, stepping in for injured QB Carson Wentz. All Foles did was deliver the Eagles the Lombardi Trophy. He became the first player to throw for a TD and catch one. The play was called “Philly Special.” TE Trey Burton, former quarterback, lofted the TD pass to Foles. Brady is now 10-2 in his career where he has passed for more than 400 yards. Here is something strange. The Patriots scored three first quarter points in Sunday’s Super Bowl LII. It was the first time they had scored in the opening period of the eight Super Bowls they have played in the Belichick/Brady era. During his 17 years as Patriot starter, this is the only season that Brady has begun and ended with a loss. Tom said, “It sucks.” The Eagles 41-33 victory against the Patriots will probably go down in history as one of the best of all previous Super Bowls.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

8 Years Ago-2010

WHEN DESTINY CALLS – SUPER BOWL XLIV

The New Orleans Saints were underdogs going into the Super Bowl. We hadn’t picked either team to win but knew that the Indianapolis Colts had the upper hand. We thought the Saints might be holding an ace-in-the-hole called destiny. When it’s cast in stone nothing can wash destiny off, if it’s going to happen it happens. If the Colts and Saints played 10 times the odds are the Colts would probably win nine of them. I believe Saint’s coach Sean Payton believed destiny would play a part when he rolled the dice to try an on-side kick to start the second half. The gamble paid off so he rolled them again going for two points after a TD. First he got a bad call but called for a replay that reversed the first. I felt the Saints were destined but after the 10-0 Colt start I began to doubt the feeling I had. We had predicted the game would be a blowout by 10-12 or more points either way. The Saints won by 14 points, 31-17 and history was made. The “Who Dat Nation” reacted in many ways. Some screamed and partied all night, others shared tears of joy. Many others thought about what the Saints had gone through for 43 years and what Hurricane Katrina had done to this historical Louisiana town. New Orleans has started a historical rebuilding effort but much remains to be done. The physic of its people has been rejuvenated with the Saints wining their first appearance in the Super Bowl. Monday’s jubilant fans lined the streets near Louis Armstrong International Airport hoping to get a glimpse of team members on their triumphant return. On this day quarterback Drew Brees and Payton could have anything they wanted. Maybe destiny has played its part in the rebirth of New Orleans. On Saturday they elected a new mayor, Mitch Landrieu, who promised pragmatic solutions to festering, longtime problems. The Mardi Gras season in the city and area is in full swing. The partying has a dual purpose this year. It may never happen again but the New Orleans Saints and their victory has been a long time coming and will last throughout the ages. The largest television audience ever watched the miracle of the Saints, a gift from the football gods for a city, region and state. Today there is hope for anything. In years past it was believed hell would freeze over before the Saints would win the Super Bowl. Amen. Sean Gros, who was in New Orleans after the Saints won Sunday night, says the place really got wild. Mardi Gras continues in New Orleans through next Tuesday. (Editor’s note: That was 8 years ago and was a God send for a town that had suffered so much.)*****Tuesday Patsy Peck held the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of her TRAVERUS Tours business. She puts together great tours. They do it all, just bring your toothbrush and load up for a good trip. We hear a lot of compliments.***** Mary Fontenot, 58, passed away Friday. She was a longtime friend of ours. Mary, a Bridge City Market Basket employee, had many friends, co-workers and customers alike. Special to her was Annie Hargrave, who she had worked and bonded with for years. She also had a special friendship with Margie Stephens, a customer, who shared the same birth date. Mary was closer to daughter Amy, she and Huel’s daughter, but she dearly loved her stepchildren and grandchildren. She had a special love and will be missed by her sister Bonnie Rogers, brothers Jim Goodman and Carl Goodman.***** Our coldolences to the family of Marguerite Moore Mahfouz, 83. She died Saturday. Funeral services were Tuesday. She was a longtime Bridge City resident. She was the mother of our friend Faye Knight and the grandmother of our columnist Capt. Chuck Uzzle. She was also the grandmother of all the Knight boys who are popular around Bridge City for all their sport’s activities. ***** We also learned that Ken Ballard had died from a massive heart attack. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in North Orange Baptist Church with the Revs. Lynn Ashcraft and Scott McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

OBITUARIES-2008

Blaed Christopher “Boy” Norris, 21, of Orange passed away, Friday, Feb. 8. Service was held Monday, Feb. 11. Blaed graduated from Orangefield High School in 2005 and worked construction for Quality Contract Services. He is survived by his parents, Jesse and Gail Norris, sister, Megan Norris, and paternal grandfather, Wilbert and Minnie Doucet.***** Lou Ellen Lankford Willie, of Orange, 62, died on Feb. 5. Funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 8. She was a graduate of Lamar College Beaumont and taught second grade at Mauriceville Elementary. She is survived by husband Elton Leroy Willie, daughters Clara Lou Willie Bergh, and Maranda Lea Willie Raman, grandchildren Ashley Renee, Amy Katherine and Andrew Wayne Bergh.***** Myrtle Marie Duval, 83, of Bridge City, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 7. Service was held Saturday, Feb. 9. She is survived by her children Jack Duval, Albert Duval, Robert Duval, Linda Clark, Dennis Duval and 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.***** Christine Ann Rashall Rhodes, 49, of Orange passed away on Saturday, Feb. 2. Funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 7. She is survived by her parents, Willie R. and Peggy Rashall, grandmother, Velma Rashall, sons, Christopher Shawn Rashall and Jesse Allan Rashall and grandchildren, Jayden and Levi.***** Jesse Thomas “Top” Boles Jr., 77, of Orange passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5. Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. He retired from Firestone as an operator.

He is survived by his children, Greg Boles, Gary Boles and Gwen Stark, eight grandchildren; and sister Melba Kelley.

38 Years Ago-1980

New Dupont president makes first speaking engagement at the Orange chamber banquet. Plant manager Frank Riddick was responsible for Edward G. Jefferson coming to Orange. Some in attendance were Jim Dunn, Holly and Bill Butleny, Joan Harddock, Shirley and Morris Rapoport, John and Moselle Levy, the Bill Fort’s, Bill Sichkos, Loretta and Jerry Hughes, the Jim Dunaway’s, Bob Shinn, Lois Broussard, Art Carruth, Marty Conway, Betty and Corky Harmon, Pete Sterling, Ann Craft, Barbara David, Jim Stelly and Art Spencer. Harmon Beauchamp was installed as new president. *****The Bridge City Business and Professional Women will honor Jessie Hebert as Woman of the Year at the Feb. 17 banquet. Committee members are Helene Litton, Bettye Lormand, Sue Pate, Becky Hannegan and Juliet Patton. *****Gallon of fresh shucked oysters at Danny’s Food Mart only $23. *****Mr. and Mrs. Allen Bendy Sr. celebrate their 50th anniversary on Feb. 11.*****W.T. “Boss Cajun” Oliver celebrates a birthday on Feb. 15. *****Jimmy Chelette turns 22 on Valentine’s Day. *****In the past week two assistants under former county attorney Sharon Bearden have been appointed to judgeships. Pat Clark to the 128th District Court and Mike Shuff, to the County Court-at-Law. *****A few Orange businesses and owners are Orange Stationer, N.E. Pete Parker – owner; Circle Gulf Service Station, Bill Kendig – owner; Star Traces Laundromat, Joe Hester owner; Exxon station, W.K Hoke owner; Paul’s Pharmacy, Paul Slaton and Tom Alleman owners; D and C Muffler and Custom Shop, DeVereaux Chapman owner; Border Street News and Gifts, C.J. and Florence Sonnier owners; Woozy’s Termite and Pest Control, Bob Lumpkin, president. ***** (Editor’s note: Many of the above mentioned people are no longer with us but they contributed a lot while here.)

BIRTHDAYS

A few folks we know having birthdays in the next few days. Feb. 7: Mel and Joey’s daughter, Jeanna Campbell, Darlene Brown and Lisa Beuhler all celebrate on this day. They are joined by Comedian Chris Rock, 52, actors Ashton Kutcher, 39 and James Spader, 57, singer Garth Brooks, 55.*****Celebrating today are Kaitlyn Ezell, Dolores McQueen, Todd Landry. Celebrities joining them are actors Seth Green, 43 and Cecily Strong, 33 and Metal singer Vince Neil, 56.*****Abbeville boy Doyce Sherman, our longtime friend, Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois, Alex Hurst, Cynthia Fisher and Karen Fusiler are all a year older. Also celebrating on this day are actors Joe Pesci, 74, Rose Leslie, 30 and singers Carole King, 75 and Travis Tritt, 54.*****Feb. 10: Our buddy Peggy Albair, twins Trevor and Tyler Gunn and Bobby Arnold celebrate today. Also having birthdays on this day are actors Emma Roberts, 26 and Laura Dern, 50.*****Feb. 11: Gayla Powell, twins Deric Prevost and Eric Prevost, Brittany Carpenter and Jody Connor celebrate today.

Joining them are politician Sarah Palin, 53, actors Jennifer Aniston, 48, Taylor Lautner, 25 and Burt Reynolds, 81.*****Feb. 12: Celebrating on this day are Christy Reves, Jordan Guererro, Dola Rucker, Michele Moore and Sara Childs. They are joined by TV show host Arsenio Hall, 61 and actor Josh Brolin, 49. This was also the birth date of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th. President of the United States, born in 1809. He was assassinated at the age of 56.*****Feb. 13: Lee Ann Jaarah, Amy Britnell and Jeremy Delano celebrate today. Celebrities joining them are TV show host Jerry Springer, 73, rock singer Peter Gabriel, 87 and actress Stockard Channing, 73.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Our longtime friend H.D. Pate had been in the hospital but we hear that now he is in rehab at St. Elizabeth. We will try to find out more.*****Meanwhile, our buddy Sharon Bearden is staying healthy, maintaining his weight (180 lbs.) by eating healthy at Danny’s Deli. They serve fresh vegetables right out of the produce department with your choice of meat. You can find Bearden there every day at noon and for breakfast on Saturday morning.*****Next Tuesday is Mardi Gras. Wednesday is the beginning of the Lenten season.*****Justin Timberlake’s Super bowl halftime performance drew mixed reaction across the Twitterverse. There’s no denying Prince fans weren’t too happy with JT’s tribute to the iconic Minneapolis musician, who died in 2016. Timberlake showcased a number of his own hits during the set, but he included a performance of Prince’s ‘I Would Die 4 U’ with a giant projection of the artist on a large billowing sheet behind the stage.*****Capt. Dickie and Capt. Chuck columns are always interesting reading. I don’t fish or hunt anymore but I enjoy the way they write about it.*****I got a note from a friend of mine who believes Trump is losing it and getting worse every day with his slamming of the FBI. He’s now saying he’ll shut the government down again if he doesn’t get his way on immigration and his wall.*****Coming soon. Downtown Orange will soon welcome a new restaurant named Boardwalk Grille located at 109 5th street near the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion, (old Barking Dog location) Owner Jake Lamoine. *****Be on the lookout for Peggy’s on the Bayou to open real soon. Carry out and reduced prices. Ms. Peggy told us that the roof has been repaired and working on getting everything up and running. Maybe by next week.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will meet this Wednesday at Van Choate’s Tuffy’s and will gather next week at Robert’s. Everyone welcome.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Cajun Grace Before a Crawfish Meal

Bless us oh Lord and bless dese crawfish, wat we are about to enjoy.

Bless dose who caug’t dem, dose who prepared dem and and give crawfish to dose who don’t got none.

We tank you oh God, for dis wonderful world and for all dat you put in it.

We give you special tanks oh God, for having put da Cajuns and da crawfish down in da same place.

Amen.

C’EST TOUT

TOP RANKED SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS

10 most popular national ads in Super Bowl LII, including the pre-kick and half time and their rating by the USA TODAY Ad meter.

#1: Amazon: Alexa loses her voice, featuring celebrities and Jeff Bezos. #2, NFL: Touchdown celebration featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckhom. #3: Budweiser: Stand by you; Anheiser-Bush emergency water program. #4: Doritos/Mountain Dew: Doritos Blaze vs Mountain Dew Ice, with Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage. #5: Toyota: Baby grows to be paralympian champion. #6: M&M: Danny DeVito portrays a human M&M. #7: Verizon: Rescue workers shown doing their jobs. #8: NBC Olympics: Winter Olympics best, Lindsey Vonn. #9: Hyundi: Hyundi owners pulled out of security scanner. #10: E-Trade: Senior citizens shown working when they should be retired.*****My time is up, I thank you for yours. Please shop our Family of Advertisers. Take care and God bless.