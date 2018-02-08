Cecil Busby, Sr., 84, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 9, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Cremation will follow under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Old Ridder, Louisiana, on September 23, 1933, he was the son of Charlie Busby and Lola Holly Busby Crain. Cecil, known to many as “Cecil the Diesel” was a man of many talents. He worked in produce and maintenance for Sam’s Club for 19 years, was civic defense for nuclear and helped to protect the public. He was an owner of many businesses, his first job was as a shoe shiner and then later worked for the highway department and paved the way from Orange to Winnie. He volunteered his time as a Scout Master and little league baseball manager. He loved fishing, hunting, farming, and sports, especially baseball. Cecil had a great sense of humor and loved to crack jokes with friends and family. He was a good man who never told a lie, and a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lola; loving wife, Betty Busby; son, Charles Busby; grandchildren, Laura Lee, Joshua, Christopher, Tabatha, and Captain; half-sisters, Faye Rasmussen and Maxine Smith; and his step-mother, Jewel Busby.

Cecil is survived by his children, Sheila Abshire and husband Bobby, James Robert Busby and wife Tammy, David Busby and wife Debbie, Cecil Busby, Jr. and wife Christy, Mary Morales and husband Angel, Alida Lohse and husband Bobby, and Cecilia Dangerfield and husband Thomas; daughter-in-law, Nicole Busby; 30 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren and many more on the way; sister, Nora Crouch; and many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123