Two Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School teams took the 22 4-A District Championship in Cross-Ex Debate on February 3, taking First and Second places in the competition. The team of Aman Tejani and Akhil Tejani took First and were undefeated all day, winning the championship with a record of 4-0. In their final debate before a panel of judges, the vote was 3-0 in favor of Team Tejani. Chaz Hill and Adrienne Norris won Second in the tournament. Both LCM teams will advance to the UIL State CX tournament in March.

Attached Photo

From left: Chaz Hill, Adrienne Norris, Akhil Tejani and Aman Tejani.