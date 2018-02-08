OES students in Mrs. Wolfford’s 3rd grade reading classes became paleontologists this week as a culminating activity following their reading story, “The Albertosaurus Mystery, Philip Currie’s Hunt in the Badlands.” Using special tools, students enjoyed digging out the chips in chocolate chip cookies without breaking the cookie! Using the Scientific Method, students were able to make predictions and draw conclusions about their experiment. They also enjoyed learning about Otzi, the 5,300 year old mummy found in 1991, who scientists still study today in Bolzano, Italy.

