Sandra Kay Trahan

Sandra Kay Trahan, 71, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on February 7, 2018, in Bridge City.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 1, 1946, she was the daughter of Atlas “Coon” Vincent and Estelle Rita (Moore) Granger. Sandra, known to many as “Nonnie” or “Sandra Kay” loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed genealogy, water skiing, fishing, cooking, and traveling. Sandra taught cosmetology as well as swimming, and being a licensed private investigator. She loved to go to the valley in the fifth wheel. Sandra was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coon and Estelle; and her loving husband, Lee Ray Trahan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Lisa Beuhler and husband Jason and Lana Trahan Culbreath; grandchildren, Michael Beuhler, Sydni Beuhler, Alec Beuhler, Jazmine Culbreath, and Olivia Trahan; great-grandchild, Reign Estelle Trahan; brother, Jerry Vincent; and her half-sister, Karen Vincent.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harvest House in Beaumont at harvesthousebmt.com.