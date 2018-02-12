James Edward Ballard, 83, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 9, 2018, in Orange.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 12, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating the service will be Mr. Jason Ballard. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Born in Saltillo, Texas on April 24, 1934, he was the son of Horace Ballard and Dathel Ballard. James retired from American Bridge Division of US Steel as a Quality Control Supervisor. He was a member and Elder of 9th and Elm Church of Christ. He was a videographer who had a passion for videoing weddings and dance recitals and liked transferring old home movies to VHS and later to DVD. He enjoyed photography, painting, camping, and being outdoors with nature. James loved going on vacations with his family, especially to Colorado. He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Dathel; brother, Frank Ballard; sister, Donna Ballard; and his granddaughter, Katherine Goodyear.

James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Cynthia Ballard; children, Charlotte Ballard, Doug Ballard and wife Tammy, Christi Goodyear and husband Ronald; and Dr. Scott Ballard and wife Anette; grandchildren, Jason Ballard and wife Jenny, Amy Gaither and husband Matt, Chelsea Legate, Christopher Goodyear and wife Amber, Todd Goodyear, Ellen Hartnauer and husband Erich, Jacob Ballard, and Lindsey Ballard; great-grandchildren, Titus and Eden Ballard, Ransom and Jonas Gaither, Kinley and Sadie Legate, Emilee Hartnauer, and Charlie and Isabelle Goodyear; and his siblings, Homer Ballard, Kenneth Ballard, Marlin Ballard, David Ballard, Emma Lou Carter, and Linda Sue Delome.