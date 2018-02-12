Orangefield High School traveled to Port Neches-Groves High School for an Invitational UIL Academic meet on Saturday, February 10th. The following are students who placed: Informative Speaking-6th place Lindsey Romero; Feature Writing-2nd place Whitney Flanigan; Editorial Writing-4th place Ronnie Elkins, 6th place Whitney Flanigan; Spelling and Vocabulary-1st place Ronnie Elkins, 6th place Gabby Holston, Spelling and Vocabulary 2nd Place Team Elkins, Holston, Sydeny Monceaux, and Jarrett Rice; the entire Computer Applications Team placed individually-1st place Cade Prejean, 3rd place Drew Worthy, and 5th place Madison Taylor. Congratulations to these students and their sponsors. The next meet will be at Rains High School in Emory, Texas.

About The Record Newspapers