Orangefield High School band competes at solo and ensemble contest
On Friday, February 9th, Orangefield High School band members competed in the Region 10 UIL Solo & Ensemble competition.
The Jazz Band recieved a “Superior” rating:
Saxophone-Shea Nugent, Michael Blaine, Nikolas Boyett
Trombone-Jesse Wilson
Tuba-Ethan Tait
Trumpet-Porter Welch, Katherine Scott, Emma Wells
Piano-Kristen Courmier
Guitar-Adam Cain
Bass-Cameron Guyote
Percussion-Sean Russell, Micheal Durbin
Also, Emma Wells, Katherine Scott, Kristen Courmier, Jesse Wilson, and Ethan Tait, performed a class 1 brass quintet. The group received a superior rating and advanced to state.