On Friday, February 9th, Orangefield High School band members competed in the Region 10 UIL Solo & Ensemble competition.

The Jazz Band recieved a “Superior” rating:

Saxophone-Shea Nugent, Michael Blaine, Nikolas Boyett Trombone-Jesse Wilson Tuba-Ethan Tait Trumpet-Porter Welch, Katherine Scott, Emma Wells Piano-Kristen Courmier Guitar-Adam Cain Bass-Cameron Guyote Percussion-Sean Russell, Micheal Durbin Also, Emma Wells, Katherine Scott, Kristen Courmier, Jesse Wilson, and Ethan Tait, performed a class 1 brass quintet. The group received a superior rating and advanced to state.