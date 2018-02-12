Orangefield ISD has been awarded a Harvey KIDS Education Fund grant in the amount of $59,000 to be used toward the refurbishment of the elementary and high school libraries. The grant was made possible through Educate Texas, whose mission is to increase post-secondary readiness, access and success for all Texas students. Educate Texas, along with their funding partners launched relief funds aimed at helping Texas students along the road to recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The Harvey KIDS Education Fund is aimed at K-12 schools and districts, providing immediate and mid-long term relief funds.

