Earl Nat Dorman, 80, of the McLewis Community in Orange, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 15, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be his nephew, Reverend Harold Welch, of Primera Baptist Church in Bastrop. Burial will follow at Dorman Cemetery in the McLewis Community in Orange.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Born in Orange, Texas, on September 1, 1937 he was the son of Nat Dorman and Dora Ladner Dorman. Earl honorably served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a carpenter for many years. Earl enjoyed gathering with his family who he loved dearly. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nat and Dora Dorman; siblings, Mary Little, Tavia Junea, Ora Dee Welch, Bea Welch, Faye Peveto, Deannie Gray, and Jack Dorman; nephew, Nathaniel Welch; great-nephew, Jonathan McGalin; brothers-in-law, Junior Welch, Jerry Juneau, Odis Welch, and Skeeter Peveto; and sister-in-law, Vivian Dorman.

Earl is survived by his children, Karen Clopp and husband Steve, of Orangefield, Missy Lormand and husband Mike, of Orange, Sandy Gordon, of the McLewis Community, and Dee Arceneaux and husband Joey, of the McLewis Community; grandchildren, Doree Vance and husband Joey, of Orange, Paige Psencik and husband Shay, of Bridge City, Cassandra Harrington and husband Brandon, of Orange, Cole Arceneaux, Lane Gordon, Evie Arceneaux, and Kayla Gordon; great-grandchildren, Payton Vance, Julia Vance, and Kyndall Psencik; sister, Patsy Allbright, of the McLewis Community; brother-in-law, J.B. Gray, of the McLewis Community; 25 nieces and nephews; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Arceneaux, Steve Clopp, John Gordon, Cole Arceneaux, Lane Gordon, Shay Psencik, Brandon Harrington, and Joey Vance. Honorary pallbearers are J.B. Gray, Mike Lormand, and his 13 nephews.