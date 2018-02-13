Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Rock, country acts set return dates to Golden Nugget

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

A rock act with its history dating back to the 1980s and a Texas country music artist are both returning to Southwest Louisiana this spring.

California rockers Night Ranger will perform at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, June 2. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, March 2. Ticket purchase information and locations can be found at www.goldennuggetlc.com.

Night Ranger, which still features core members Jack Blades, Kelly Keagy and Brad Gillis, along with current members Keri Kelli and Eric Levy, last performed at the Golden Nugget in summer of 2016 and left a near capacity crowd wanting more.

The band is touring in support of its March 2017 release, “Don’t Let Up,” which peaked at number 55 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Visit www.nightranger.com for more details about the band’s album and tour.

Kevin Fowler is no stranger to Texas country music fans in Southeast Texas and obviously the same holds true for Southwest Louisiana as Fowler makes his second appearance at the venue in less than six months with a showcase on Good Friday, March 30.

Tickets start at $15 each and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 16. Visit www.goldennuggetlc.com for more details on tickets.

Fowler, 51, is touring in support of his October 2016 release, “Coming to a Honky Tonk Near You,” and is known for his energetic performances and loyal following. Visit www.kevinfowler.com for more information on this artist.