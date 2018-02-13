Bridge City, Texas, February 13, 2018 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the February Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Ngoc Pham. Ngoc was presented her certificate and gift bag by Bridge City Chamber Ambassador Beth Arnold, Marketing Director of Wellspring Credit Union at the February coffee hosted by Anytime Fitness. She received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Bridge City Walmart, Neches Federal Credit Union, Best Day Spa, and Five Point Credit Union.

Ngoc is the daughter of Ha Nguyen and Ut Le. She has a GPA of 3.86 and is ranked 31 of 104. Ngoc’s awards and honors include:

National Honor Society

Big “O” for English I – 2015

Big “O” for Horticulture – 2015

Perfect Attendance Award – 2016

Big “O” for Spanish I – 2016

Big “O” for Business Information Management – 2016

Big “O” for PE -2016

Big “O” for WEBTECH – 2017

Big “O” for World History – 2017

Ngoc’s clubs and organizations include:

National Honor Society Member

Student Council Member

Spanish Club Member

TAFE Member

In community service, Ngoc has volunteered at the Southeast Texas Food Bank, Goodwill, and OHS foe teachers, and works at Polished Nail Salon.

Mrs. Droddy, Technology Teacher, said, “Ngoc is such a kindhearted young lady. She always gives her best effort.”

Mrs. Johnson, Government Teacher, said, “Ngoc is a sweet young lady who is very attentive in class. She always has a smile and a kind word. She has joined the TAFE (Texas Association of Future Educators) group that I sponsor, and I have really enjoyed having her in the club. Congratulations Ngoc, well deserved!”

Mrs. Patterson, Counselor, said, “Ngoc is one of the kindest students I have ever had the pleasure to know. Her sweet smile and quiet spirit make everyone feel joy. I know she will do amazing things in the future.”

Mrs. Jenkins, Chemistry Teacher, said, “Ngoc is always giving 110%. She works hard and sets high goals for herself. She has such a sweet disposition and makes me smile each day. Ngoc is a great example of why teachers love our jobs.”

Mrs. Trawhon, Activities Coordinator, said, “Ngoc is quiet, but strives for perfection in all of her endeavors. I had the privilege of being her Professional Communications teacher a few years ago. Ngoc’s work ethic is superior, and she aims for excellence in academics. She is kind and thoughtful and always has a smile to share with those around her. Ngoc is the perfect example of an Orangefield High School bobcat!”

After graduation, Ngoc plans to attend college at Lamar State College Orange.

Pictured left to right: Superintendent Stephen Patterson, Ambassador Beth Arnold, Mother Ut Le, Student of the Month Ngoc Pham, Counselor Candi Patterson, and Principal Zach Quinn.