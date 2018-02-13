St. Mary Catholic School’s Student Council delivered their Valentine Express as they do each year. This year Mrs. Angela Smith, Sponsor, lead the students delivering the Valentine treats on Monday instead of Valentine’s Day due to the fact that it occurs on Ash Wednesday this year. Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and marks the beginning of Lent. Therefore the school celebrated with candy and kisses early!!

Picture front, left to right are Beonca Harvey, Bella Tran and Victoria Cole. On the back row is Maddie Smith, Reagan Pitre, Lily Riedel, Jessica Hughes, Peyton McKee, Maggie Granger and Jacob Gonzalez.