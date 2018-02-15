Allen Joseph DeCuir, Sr.

Allen Joseph DeCuir, Sr., 91, of Groves, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2018, in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loved ones.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 19, 2018, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Steven Leger. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Loreauville, Louisiana, on May 9, 1926, he was the son of Louis Numa DeCuir, II and Mathilda (Dugas) DeCuir. Allen worked as an electrical supervisor for Texaco in Port Arthur where he retired in 1982 after many loyal years. He proudly served his country as a Shipfitter 3c in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post 0007 of Texas. Allen and his wife, Shirley traveled with the Airstream Club for over 30 years, traveling to every state other than Minnesota and Wisconsin. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mathilda DeCuir; daughter-in-law, Judy DeCuir; brother, Louis N. DeCuir, III; and his sister, Betty Ruth Fuller.

Allen is survived by his loving wife, Shirley DeCuir; children, Rocky DeCuir, of Bridge City, Chad T. DeCuir and wife Marisa, of Sugarland, Keith W. DeCuir and wife Terry, of Mauriceville, and Todd E. DeCuir and wife Tia, of Fulshear; grandchildren, Chris DeCuir and wife Angela, Chad E. DeCuir, Jared DeCuir, Dylan DeCuir, Della DeCuir, David DeCuir, Alan Richison and wife Lindsey, and Tony Gillis; great-grandchildren, Bailey Rae and Lincoln Richison, Kinley Marie DeCuir, and Jayden Dodge; and his brother, Charles Edward, of Port Arthur.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris DeCuir, Alan Richison, Chad E. DeCuir, Jared DeCuir, Dylan DeCuir, and Darrell Trahan. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Gillis, David DeCuir, and Della DeCuir.