Many of our fellow-alumni members are still displaced and in a recovery mode from Hurricane Harvey. We realize the trials and tribulations that exist when homes are devastated and families are trying to recover. Our prayers are extended to all. If you are receiving this e-mail and have relocated or have a new permanent address please email me your info so I can update my records.

-I was informed yesterday that the Chuck Young Classic Alumni Baseball Game is scheduled for Saturday, February 17th at 12:00 noon. Additionally, B.C.’s baseball team will have its 1st Pitch Banquet Saturday in the school cafeteria at 6:00PM.

-Hats off the B.C. Alum Larry Lawson. Larry (class of ’63) has had a very successful career and was recently selected among a select few people in the U.S. to receive the 2018 Horatio Alger Award. Larry has always acknowledged BCHS and has made an on-going effort to support the alumni organization. Congratulations and thank you Larry Lawson!

-A special thanks is extended to Frank Scales (class of ’77) for his work on our official Bridge City High School website and Facebook page. Frank lives in California, but makes sure our alumni website is up and running. Please note that this is the only official BCHS website. There are no fees but donations help pay annual website expenses.

Be cautious of any alumni site charging you to join. Again, we salute Frank for his dedication!

-We have lost the following alumni members since my last post: Jimmy Passmore ’65, Margie Johnson Smith ’57, Wesley Greer ’90, Dianne Duhon ’64, Linda “Ginger” Werth, Wesley Greer ’90, Derek Quibodeaux 2005, and Raymond “Catfish” Groom ’68.

-Our next alumni meeting is scheduled for 5:00PM , Thursday, April 26th in the BCHS counselors’ conference room. Hopefully, members will be settled by then, and we’ll be able to discuss fall 2018 events.

-Please share this info with family and friends who attended BCHS. Anyone wishing to join the alumni association need only email me with their name, address, email and year of graduation/attendance. Thank you for your continued support.

Once a Cardinal…Always a Cardinal!