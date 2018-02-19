Bishop Curtis Guillory visited St. Mary Catholic School and said Mass with Father Joseph Daleo as co-celebrant. The Superintendent of Catholic School, Marcia Stevens, was also present.

It is always an honor to have Bishop visit our school. His message to students and staff was to do the right thing and not let fear hold you back, especially in today’s troubled world. Bishop also expressed that “Pope Francis said that in society and in the world in which we live, selfishness has increased more than love of others and that men and women of good will must work . . . to ensure that love for others increased until it is equal and possibly exceeds love for oneself”.

Pictured are Bishop Curtis Guillory and Father Joseph Daleo.