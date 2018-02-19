The Bobcats participated in the Kountze Varsity Invitational this past week. Mixed Doubles, Luke Truncale and Cameron Choate advanced to the finals in the B division with wins over Kirbyville and Kountze. They defeated Bridge City in the championship round to bring home the gold.

After a loss to PNG, girls doubles, Taylor Decker and Megan Ibeck went on to win consolation in the A division with wins over Silsbee and Kelly. Jennifer Swift advanced to the quarterfinals in Girls A Singles.

In JV news, Emily Havens and Jennifer Tsan won Girls Doubles in the Central Tournament.