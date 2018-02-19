Officers from Orangefield’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter attended the FCCLA Region IV Conference in Galveston, Texas. Sponsor

Kimberly Spears, as well as officers Ngoc Phan, Britney Patillo, Hannah Blaine, and Randi Wallace attended this event. Students competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events, Family and Consumer Science Assessments (FCSA), Leadership Tracks, and more. Randi Wallace received a silver medal for the FCSA “Job Interview”. Hannah Blaine received a gold medal for the FCSA “Step One” and was recognized for completing all five Power of One Units. Ngoc Phan and Britney Patillo placed 6th in the STAR Event “Sports Nutrition” and are eligible to advance to the state competition.