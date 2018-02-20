My name is Patty Collins, and I am proudly announcing my candidacy for BCISD Board of Trustee, Place 1. I strongly believe in public education and the value it provides for today’s children. I was born and raised in Bridge City, and I am passionate about this City and our School District. Previously, I served on the Bridge City ISD Taking Stock and the Facilities Committees. Both were comprised of school district employees and community volunteers. Serving on other boards, working in an educational organization for over 20 years, and currently employed at Lamar State College – Orange, I have dedicated my life-long learning to organizational and human resource development. I am ready to serve and offer my time and talents to the children, parents, employees, and citizens of our district.

I am a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and a Certified Association Executive (CAE). I have consistently held leadership and supervisory positions in these fields for over 20 years. I hold a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Science in Organizational and Human Resource Development from Abilene Christian University.

I am active in several community organizations, including current Chapter Administrator for the Southeast Texas Human Resource Association, Chairman of the Board of WellSpring Credit Union, and Board member of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle. My previous board experience includes serving on the Board of Directors for Girls’ Haven (including serving as President), St. Mary Hospital Foundation, and Leadership Southeast Texas.

I am honored to be an active member of St Paul’s United Methodist Church, which my late grandmother helped establish. I was appointed to the Staff-Parish Relations Committee in 2017 and have been the Chair of the Prayer Garden Committee since its beginning. Other assignments at the church have included the Finance and New Building committees and serving on the Board of Trustees of St. Paul’s UMC.

If elected to serve as your BCISD Board of Trustee, I pledge to bring my years of experience in leadership, human resources, and board service to our district. I will listen with an open mind, I will devote my passion and energy to supporting public education in Texas, and I will work with the current board and administration to meet and exceed the goals set for our district. Ensuring high academic standards, availability of extra-curricular activities, and the long-term financial stability of our district will be a priority for me.

A vote for Patty Collins is a vote for experience, leadership, and passion for BCISD. I appreciate your vote for BCISD School Board Trustee, Place 1. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve our number one priority, the future of tomorrow, our BCISD students!