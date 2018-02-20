Gene Roberts, 75, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on February 18, 2018, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 3, 1942, he was the son of Ralph P. Roberts and Loretta (Lytle) Roberts. Gene worked as the West Orange Municipal Court Judge, a business owner, and was a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He graduated from Silsbee High School and went on to get his license from Dallas Institute of Funeral Science. He was a member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), the West Orange Lion’s Club, a former chair for the Orange County Appraisal District, as well as the Boy Scouts of America. Gene loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Loretta Roberts.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Roberts, of West Orange; children, Gene Roberts, Jr. and wife Celeste, of Huntsville, Alan Roberts and wife Wendy, of Nederland; and Elaine Roberts Hayes and husband Jerome; and his grandsons, Jackson Roberts and Chris Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at PO Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101 or to the church or the charity of your choice.