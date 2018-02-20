Janice Renee Simon, 56, of Orange, TX, departed this life on Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Funeral service will be held at El Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Magnolia Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her significant other, Eugene Harris; step father, Paul Guillory, Sr.; brothers, Ernest Simon, Jr., Harold Jones III, Brad Jones, Brock Jones, and Paul Guillory, Jr. (Shayla); step siblings, Gwendolyn Guillory, Marjorie Lewis (Mattice), Catrice Collins, Joe Guillory (Mary),Erick Guillory (Tyeshia), and Evander Guillory; along with nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.