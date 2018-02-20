Courtesy photo

Country music artist Cody Jinks has scheduled a second show at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont on Friday, March 23. Tickets are $29-$75 each and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 23. Jinks first show on March 2 sold out quickly and the second show is likely to sell out as well.

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

It looks like 2018 is going to be a busy year for music performances in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Country music artist Cody Jinks show scheduled for March 2 at the Jefferson Theatre sold out quickly, so, fortunately for fans who didn’t get tickets, a second show has been added.

Jinks will perform on Friday, March 23. Special guests include Whitey Morgan and Ward Davis. Tickets are $29- $75 each and go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 23 at all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at www.ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Another event taking place in Beaumont is a Michael Jackson tribute concert featuring Danny Dash Andrews, who is considered to be by many the top Michael Jackson impersonator in the United States.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 29, at the Jefferson Theatre. Tickets are $20-$45 each and available at all Ticketmaster outlets. Visit www.discoverbeaumont.com for more information on these and other events.

The Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles is keeping live music fans busy this winter and spring with more events being announced in recent days that will surely excite a variety of rock fans.

Queensryche and Skid Row will perform on the Grand Event Center stage on Friday, June 8. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, March 2.

Queensryche is best known for its hit songs “Silent Lucidity,” “Empire,” “Jet City Woman,” and “Another Rainy Night,” as well as the songs “Take Hold of the Flame,” “I Don’t Believe in Love” and “Eyes of a Stranger.”

Skid Row is best known for the songs “Youth Gone Wild,” “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Monkey Business” and many others.

Classic rock act the Marshall Tucker Band, best known for the songs “Can’t You See” and “Heard it in a Love Song,” will perform at the Golden Nugget Casino on Memorial Day weekend with a showcase on Friday, May 25. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, March 9.

Legendary rhythm and blues artist The O’Jays continue the Memorial Day weekend music party with a concert on Saturday, May 26. Popular songs include “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money” and “Use to be My Girl.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, at start at $40.

Visit www.goldennuggetlc.com for details about these and other shows.