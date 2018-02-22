Dr. Chris Riedel recently visited St. Mary Catholic School PreK and Kindergarten classes. The purpose of the visit was to impress the youngsters with the importance of proper dental hygiene. He illustrated how particles will remain on your teeth and eventually cause health issues unless you take proper care of them. The students were each allowed to “brush” the teeth that were illustrated on the board he used as a teaching tool.

Dr. Riedel left each student a small packet containing a tooth brush and other personal dental hygiene items.

The youngsters enjoyed the presentation. The school appreciates Dr. Riedel taking time out of his busy schedule to spend time with our youngest students.

Pictures are (left to right) PreK 3 class students, Melany Anchonda, Mayve Carlton, Noah McFarlane, Noah Broxson, Evan Loden, Peyton Dugas, Karter Howington, Rylan Howington, Simon Boehme, Rylan Lee and Will Harris listening to Dr. Riedel.