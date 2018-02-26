The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Amy Yadon, Branch Manager/Escrow Officer of Capital Title, has been named February Employee of the Month. Amy was presented her award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, by Ambassador Candace Aras Mulhollan, Realtor at RE/MAX ONE, at the February Networking Coffee hosted by Anytime Fitness. She received gifts and gift certificates from the following businesses: Sabine Federal Credit Union, Total Impressions, Dupuis Tire & Service Center, The Penny Record, Bridge City Dairy Queen, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, The Classy Peacock, Neches Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Best Day Spa, OhainWEB.com and 5Point Credit Union.

Amy has been married to husband Todd for almost 21 years and they have one son, Cameron, who is 16, a sophomore at Bridge City High School. Todd’s been by her side since she started working in the title business 23 years ago as a courier for an abstract company in Oklahoma. Throughout her years in the business, she was able to work in every department, gaining the knowledge that she has today to enabling her to be Branch Manager and Escrow Officer. Sabine Title was purchased by Orange native, Bill Shaddock, in May of 2017 becoming Capital Title, the largest independent title company in the state of Texas. Amy said, “My award as employee of the month would not have been possible without my assistant, Julie Burks and all her hard work. All of our Orange team is one of the best you’ll ever meet and consists of Alyssa, Cristal D., Denise, Glenda, Jaimie, Janel, Jeanette, Julie, Krystal W., Melody, Melissa, Regina, Roger, Sharon and Tammy. We are all so excited to be back open in Orange in our newly remolded office, ready to serve our community!”

Pictured left to right: Sherry Hommel, Melody Luna, Julie Burks, Amy Yadon, Candace Aras Mulhollan, Cristal DuBois, Travis Everett, and Karla Lozano

Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce