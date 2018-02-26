The Bridge City Public Library has just received a gift of 100 new children’s books, ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers. These books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City, interested in fostering early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.

This generous gift helps us replace the many childhood books we lost in Hurricane Harvey and fulfills our mission to encourage reading and parent-child interaction. We encourage everyone to come to the library to explore and enjoy this new collection now that we are once again open to the public. Thank you Brownstone Book Fund for your gift that will be enjoyed for many years to come.