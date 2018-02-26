The Garth House, Mickey Mehaffy Children’s Advocacy Program recently held their 22nd Annual Penny Drive. St. Mary Catholic School collected “Change for Children” during January and February for this event. This is an example of “Kids Helping Kids”.

Lily Riedel, President of the Student Council and Maggie Granger, President of the National Junior Honor Society presented the money collected to Heather Wilkinson of the Garth House.

Pictured are (left to right) Riedel, Wilkinson and Granger.