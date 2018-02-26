Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Engineering students traveled to the Beaumont Event Centre for Junior Achievement’s Engineering Job Shadow Lunch. Students worked closely with engineers from several businesses within the community, listened to engineers explain career paths, and completed science demonstrations and challenges.

The following students participated: Landon Acord, Braydon Bloodworth, Grayson Brister, Logan Gaddis, Eli Hughes, George Lambing, Travis Love, Cooper McGraw, Colton Smith, Ethan Tant, Miguel Villeda, and Wyatt Wozniak. Cory Parsons is the Engineering teacher for LCMHS.

From left – Colton Smith, Grayson Brister, Eli Hughes and an engineer-presenter from Entergy.