Lula Mae “Hebert” Schexnider, 88, of Bridge City, TX passed away February 24, 2018 in Beaumont, TX. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Commonground Church in Bridge City, TX. She donated her body to the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bud Davis.

Born in Kaplan, Louisiana on December 24, 1929, she was the daughter of Edvar and Alice (Trahan) Hebert. She graduated from Kaplan High School in 1946 then married Leo Schexnider in September 1947. They moved to Port Arthur, TX in 1949 then to Bridge City, TX in 1956. Lula Mae was a stay at home mother who took care of her eleven children. She will always be known for her good cooking, especially cush-cush, shrimp dip and gumbo. She loved to attend bible study classes and church on Sunday. Lula Mae met with her “Wednesday girlfriend” group for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edvar and Alice Hebert, her brothers Mason Hebert, Sr., Theodore (Black) Hebert and Hubert (Hugh) Hebert and her sister Mazie Hebert Lemaire. Her husband Leo Schexnider died in 1994 and her son-in-law’s Leroy Dubose and recently Patrick (Pat) Small. She is survived by her brother Malhen Hebert and her sister Joyce Hebert Sarver, all of Louisiana. Lula Mae is also survived by her 11 children: Bradley Paul Schexnider and his wife Peggy of Kaplan, LA; Charlotte Chiasson of Bridge City, TX; Larry Schexnider of Orange, TX; Gwendolyn Dubose of Beaumont, TX; Annette Fontenot of Bridge City, TX; Marian Small of Bridge City, TX; Therese Levins and her husband Rodney of Spurger, TX; Timothy Schexnider and his wife Lisa of Lumberton, TX; Cecilia (Cil)Dixon and her husband Sherby of Bridge City, TX; Reginald (Regi) and his wife Luanne of Dublin, TX and Trudy Wennekamp of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Lula Mae is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions of Christian books can be made in her grandchildren’s and great-grand children’s honor to the Bridge City Public Library, 101 Parkside Drive, Bridge City, TX 77611.