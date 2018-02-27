The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on February 15th for the re-opening of Golden Years Assisted Living. Owner, Daniel Duplechin, has completely remodeled the facility after Harvey and is happy to announce that they are back! . Their goal is to help their residents feel settled in a new home where they will treat you like family. While the Chamber visited, they gave us a sample of their fantastic meals they served to the residents. They are currently open for tours at 16532 Hwy 62 South or you can give them a call at 409-745-9956

.