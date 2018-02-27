Richard Louis Gardiner, 88, of La Grange, Texas, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Richard was born in New Ulm, Texas on April 27, 1929, the son of Newman and Irene (Phillips) McKinney. He married Rella Felicia Broussard on September 10, 1949, in Orange, Texas.

Richard attended school in Opelousas, La. and Orange, Texas. He then served in the U.S. Marines as a corporal. After his military duty, he worked as a pipefitter, an offshoreman, and a truck driver. He then worked as a railroad brakeman and retired from the railroad in 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Rella, of 68 years; six children: Judy Krueger of La Grange; Debra Herin and husband, Wayne, of Bridge City, TX; Randy Gardiner and wife, Michelle, of La Grange, TX; Nancy Kollaja and husband, Daniel, of Plum, TX; Sandra Kobs and husband, Nelson, of Brenham, TX; and Jane Diggs of La Grange, TX; five granddaughters: Dana LeJeune, Jill Newell, Christa Kollaja, Avery Diggs, and Sophia Gardiner; eleven grandsons: Elliott Purcell, Bruce Krueger, Jesse Herin, Philip Kollaja, Dillon Konarsky, Nicholas Gardiner, Brent Kobs, Noah Gardiner, Brock Gardiner, Trevor Kobs and Austen Diggs; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Billie Joe McKinney, Harold McKinney and wife, Jackie; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jimmy Broussard, Teresa Krout and Juanita Soape.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newman and Irene McKinney; son, Dan Gardiner; daughter, Peggy Gardiner; sister, Carolyn McKinney Warwick; father-in-law, WW1 veteran, Justilien John Broussard and wife, Stenie Marie; and sister-in- law, Charlene McKinney.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 26, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Koenig & Strickland Funeral Home of LaGrange. Funeral services followed at 1:00 p.m. Private burial and a church gathering followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Noah Gardiner College Fund.

A special thank you to all who attended the funeral, or sent cards, flowers, or food, and to his doctors, nurses, funeral home, and Marine Corp.

Matthew 24:35 “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.”